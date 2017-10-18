Fiji Time: 10:18 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Diwali, harnessing spirit of oneness: Nemani

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Update: 2:20PM HARNESSING the spirit of oneness and togetherness through thick or thin and bring people together is what Diwali is about.

These were the sentiments shared by Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani during the celebration of the festival of lights in Suva today .

"As you are aware, the lighting of the diya to symbolise the inner light that protects us from spiritual darkness and Diwali is all about celebrating victory of good over evil and light over darkness," said Mr Nemani.

"So during this Diwali celebration, harness that spirit of togetherness and oneness while overwhelming our body and souls with positive things and ideas."

Meanwhile, about 30 people were present at the event with entertainment from contemporary Indian dancers. 








