Fiji man jailed to life for wife's death

Update: 12:37PM THE 57-year-old man who was found guilty and convicted of the death of his wife in Ba last year was sentenced to life in the High Court in Suva today.

The incident occurred on November 16 back in 2014.

While delivering his sentence, Justice Salesi Temo said the sentence should deter other offenders from committing such acts when a marital disagreement arises.

Mohammed Yasin was convicted of one count of murder.

He will serve a minimum of 18 years before he can be considered for a pardon by the President.