Water situation: Laucala Bay supply disrupted

Update: 12:20PM RESIDENTS living along Laucala Bay are advised of water disruptions until 5pm later today.

The disruption has been attributed to a burst main along the Queens Elizabeth Drive junction.

The affected areas include;

- Queen Elizabeth Drive from Laucala Bay to Cathedral Secondary School

- from Fatty Shop to Fletcher Rd

- Fletcher Rd - from Laucala Bay junction to Viria East and nearby areas

- whole of Suva Point

- McDonald (Laucala Bay)

- Cost U Less

- Sports City

- ANZ Stadium

- Damodar City

- Statham Campus

- Vodafone Arena

- USP lower campus

- USP Statham Campus

- USP main campus and

- FNU's Fiji Maritime Academy and nearby areas.

The authority has advised customers in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.