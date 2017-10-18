$400 million illness

/ Front page / News

NON-COMMUNICABLE diseases (NCDs) have cost Fiji about $400 million annually.

United Nations Development Programme's regional health and development adviser Ferdinand Strobel told participants at the Consumer Council of Fiji workshop on NCDs in Labasa on Monday that this estimated cost was for 2015.

He said it would not differ for other years.

Mr Strobel told participants that they worked with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to find an estimated cost.

"In 2015, the Ministry of Health came up with an estimated cost so we looked at direct costs and indirect costs and the estimation we came up with for that year is $406m," he said.

"The estimates were taken from estimated costs of loss of activities because of early death when someone dies prematurely and is a loss for the company."

In 2014, Mr Strobel said $700,000 was spent on 54 patients sent overseas for treatment of NCD cases.

"NCDs accounted for 100 per cent of all patients referral expenditures that year," he said.

"What is also evident is that health expenditures keep increasing and an increase of 32 per cent from 2007 to 2012.

"There can be many explanations for that but given the share of NCDs in the expenditures, it is clear that these diseases represent the main issue for health financing in Fiji."

Mr Stroble said the cost of NCDs could be used for better purposes such as education but it was up to the people to do this by changing their attitude towards a healthy life.