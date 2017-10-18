Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Relief for 300 residents

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

ABOUT 300 residents of the Rovadrau community in Navua are expected to benefit from the road upgrades being carried out by Fulton Hogan Hiways.

The community which consists of vegetable farmers can soon expect better road access once the roadworks have completed.

A resident of Nakaulevu Rd, Deo Anand said the roadworks brought a lot of relief for the residents as previously roads would get flooded during the wet weather.

"Now that the road has been improved we won't worry about walking during wet weather, and even flooding incidences, which is a big relief for us," he said.

The 1.9 kilometre Nakaulevu Rd is located about five kilometres from Navua Town.

The work included clearing blocked drainage on both sides of the road, and overlaying the whole road with a layer of 150mm compacted crushed aggregate.








