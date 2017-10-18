Rural roads plan in place

/ Front page / News

THE Government has set aside a road rehabilitation program for communities in rural areas known as the rural access road scheme.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said the program would look into the maintenance and construction of roads in rural areas.

Mr Vocea said so far, his office was yet to receive the budget for the program.

While talking to people of Navetau Village in Saqani on Friday regarding their queries about the construction of a road in the area, Mr Vocea said their request had to go through the office of the district officer in Saqani.

He told villagers that the application would then follow proper processes before it reached his office.

Meanwhile, the announcement has been lauded by most people in rural areas throughout the North.

Maikeli Uludole of Navetau Village in Saqani said the program would surely benefit people in rural areas.

Mr Uludole said having a program specifically for rural roads was long overdue.

He said most of the time travelling in rural areas was a problem because of the condition of roads, adding that some had to resort to riding on horseback or travelling by sea.

"Some of the roads in rural areas are worse than horse tracks because their condition has deteriorated," he said.

"We do not blame bus drivers and vehicle operators who refuse to transport us to the village because the condition of the roads here is really pathetic especially during the wet weather."

Sevanaia Ratu of Navakawau in the south of Taveuni lauded the scheme, saying most roads in rural areas needed urgent work.