Brown: Let's go beyond Bonn

Sikeli Qounadovu
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

"WE are not stopping at Bonn or anywhere else until we get the world on the path of true decarbonisation."

These were the words of the Governor of California, Jerry Brown, through satellite transmission to participants during the Partnership Day at the Pre-COP event in Nadi on Monday.

Mr Brown, who could not make it to Fiji because of forest fires in his home state, said it was time to mobilise and decarbonise.

"We need to mobilise, we need to decarbonise, we need to get off the oil, the gas or the coal, and island nations we are at the forefront," he said.

"You can testify to the effects of climate change. We need to wake up and break the complacency and say there is a lack in deep and serious attention by so many of our big powerful leaders in the world.

"Fiji, you are an island, a small one compared to other big countries, and you are suffering the ravages already of climate change.

"Many nations in the world are not doing enough and it's sad to say that America is becoming problematic but our coalition of states and provinces and at Bonn, we have a role to play. Everyone is very important. "We cannot rest at 2 degrees, we should try 1.5 degrees."

The objective of the Partnership Day is to build on the outcomes of the Climate Action Pacific Partnership (CAPP) conference held in Suva in July.








