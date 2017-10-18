Preparing for all the possibilities

/ Front page / News

THERE are a lot of things a woman who has been diagnosed with cancer has to prepare for, according to breast cancer survivor and femLINKpacific's executive director Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls.

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said there were a lot of factors from the moment a woman detects lumps in her breast and goes for a biopsy to the time results are given.

"There are many things you have to bear in mind when you are dealing with breast cancer as an individual. One is the personal and emotional healing/recovery, and then there is the physical which is the surgery," she said.

She said between the point of testing to the result in itself was when women start preparing themselves for all the possibilities.

"Then preparing your body for chemo and the radiation. So for me it was a very different journey because from the time I had the biopsy to the then two weeks phase after the biopsy, you start to prepare yourself that these are the options," she said.

"So for me, in terms of things that I was discussing with people in 2010, by 2011 it was very much factored into a lot of what I was going through.

"And then you have to prepare yourself, your children, and your family and then you have to prepare yourself financially, in terms of work and everything else.

"So that was the preparation stage, it is really about then going into surgery and it's like you are not scared. But for me it was mind over matter but I think I was only able to do that because I had such a supportive environment; family, professionally and friends."

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said different breast cancer patients had different journeys which were affected by numerous factors such as the kind of support, information and role.

She was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2010 which was followed by her first mastectomy and then an elective mastectomy.