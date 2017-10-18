Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Time off for check-ups

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

AS part of its effort to raise awareness on breast cancer this month, the Bank South Pacific has allowed its staff members time off from work to go for health checks.

BSP Fiji country manager Kevin McCarthy said this was just one of the many planned activities the bank had for Pinktober.

"It's a cause we're passionate about. It means something different to each of us," he said.

"We remember those who have lost their battle to any of the cancers and we want to encourage and support those who are currently struggling with the disease."

Throughout this month, BSP Group staff members have been involving themselves in events focused on Pinktober.

It includes BSP Life and BSP Finance staff pinning pink ribbons throughout the month, the observing of "Wear Pink Wednesday" and women's health talks by medical personnel.

Mr McCarthy said various departments had also been organising their own fundraising events to raise money for the cause.

"In line with our core value of people, we have arranged for experts to talk to our staff about this terrible disease. Awareness is the first step in fighting this.

"The experts are also sharing information on measures each person can take to protect themselves from breast and cervical cancer.

"The male staff have also found these presentations enlightening. The wider the awareness, the better."








