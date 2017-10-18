Celebrate safely, says Qiliho

/ Front page / News

AS thousands of Fijians will celebrate Diwali tomorrow, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has called on the public to adhere to instructions on the use of firecrackers to avoid any accident.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said Fijians should celebrate the festival of lights according to its true meaning and not otherwise.

"Firecrackers are dangerous and it's clearly written in the instruction of their usage to utilise it under parental supervision.

"It can be utilised by adults alone and also the safe places where it can be used," he said.

"I plead with the Fijian public that Diwali is a festive season and let's not spoil that goodness over darkness by not adhering to simple instructions on the use of these firecrackers."

