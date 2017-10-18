Butter salesman fronts court

/ Front page / News

THE trial for a man charged with nine counts of theft and one count of falsification of documents was moved to a later date after only five of the nine prosecution witnesses turned up in court.

Sanjay Kumar appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili in the Magistrates Court in Suva on Monday.

Three of the witnesses were main prosecution witnesses while the fourth was a police officer and was not summoned.

The summary of facts states that Mr Kumar, 42, while being a salesman was alleged to have been given a contract to deliver and sell Jubilee butter to interested buyers in the Central Division. The court heard that Mr Kumar was allegedly collecting money from businesses upon delivery of the goods or two days after the delivery.

Mr Kumar is also alleged to have lied to his employer that he was robbed while making delivery at Raiwaqa Bakery resulting in the damage on the window of his delivery van.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.