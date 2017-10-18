Fiji Time: 10:18 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Butter salesman fronts court

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

THE trial for a man charged with nine counts of theft and one count of falsification of documents was moved to a later date after only five of the nine prosecution witnesses turned up in court.

Sanjay Kumar appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili in the Magistrates Court in Suva on Monday.

Three of the witnesses were main prosecution witnesses while the fourth was a police officer and was not summoned.

The summary of facts states that Mr Kumar, 42, while being a salesman was alleged to have been given a contract to deliver and sell Jubilee butter to interested buyers in the Central Division. The court heard that Mr Kumar was allegedly collecting money from businesses upon delivery of the goods or two days after the delivery.

Mr Kumar is also alleged to have lied to his employer that he was robbed while making delivery at Raiwaqa Bakery resulting in the damage on the window of his delivery van.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Not so sweet Diwali — NFP
  2. $5 wage rate
  3. Claimant cries foul over title
  4. Players test positive
  5. No arms yet
  6. Fiji man jailed to life for wife's death
  7. FTUC to stage protest march
  8. PM urges delegates to think of the future
  9. Chute wins global award
  10. 'Vital' canteen inspections

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Fijian overstayers Thursday (12 Oct)