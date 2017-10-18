Festival promotes environment mitigation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, officiates at the launch of the Rewa Festival-Bilibili Race at Lomanikoro, Rewa yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE people of Rewa were reminded to protect their environment in line with Government's COP23 commitment.

Rewa's paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa reminded the people from Rewa gathered yesterday at the launch of the Rewa Festival-Bilibili Race, that it was important to learn and educate their family members and fellow villagers on the importance of protecting their surroundings and environment.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Ro Teimumu said to protect the environment meant keeping the Rewa River clean as more than 50 per cent of the people of Rewa depended on the river for their daily sustenance and livelihoods.

Ro Teimumu said the province was rich in natural resources and people should safeguard these resources for the sake of their future generation.

She said the Rewa Festival which includes a Bilibili Race was a perfect opportunity for the people of Rewa to learn more on how they could protect their village from the effects of climate change.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.