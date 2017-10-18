Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Call for more data

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

FIJI Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) co-ordinator, Shamima Ali says there needs to be more data information to prove that women and children were involved in the peddling of drugs in the country.

Ms Ali was responding to a report published in The Fiji Times on Monday in which the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said police were aware of mothers and children being used to peddle drugs in the country. She said there was no data to say this or support this statement that women and children were involved in the drug trade.

"The comments made by the commissioner are so much like a general comment. This is a very serious allegation involving women and young children. We need some good solid hard data on this to look at the incidents and so on before we can start commentating and see how prevalent it is, how widespread this is and who is doing this," she said.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








