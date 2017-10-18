Seafarers clarify working conditions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Seafarers on the Uluinabukelevu, at Port Muaiwalu in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

SOME seafarers in Lautoka only take Sundays as their day off from work.

This was highlighted at the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji industry consultation and awareness at the Lautoka Hotel yesterday.

Captain Philip Hill, MSAF's manager safety, compliance and response, said the consultation with shipowners and seafarers was on the draft Maritime Labour Convention Regulation 2017.

At yesterday's meeting, a few seafarers sought clarification on their working hours and time off from work.

They said they worked from Monday to Saturday and were given Sundays off.

They wanted to know if they were entitled to take a rest from work on any other day of the week.

