$5 wage rate

Litia Cava
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

THE Maritime Labour Convention Regulation 2017 has imposed a minimum wage for seafarers in Fiji to $5 per hour. During the consultation with seafarers in Suva on Monday, Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) manager safety, compliance and response Captain Philip Hill said the wages for seafarers differed at the moment.

"We have categorised the ships so the wages are also based on the operational area of the ship and also what sort of operation they operate on," he said.

