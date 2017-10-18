Association unmoved

/ Front page / News

THE Federated Airline Staff Association (FASA) has maintained that Air Terminal Services (Fiji) Ltd workers followed all of the legal requirements for an industrial action under the Employment Relations Act (ERA).

FASA general secretary Vilikesa Naulumatua claimed the ministry was the one who had failed to do their part.

He said the Registrar of Trade Unions, Salaseini Daunabuna, failed to show up during the secret ballot and the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate should have directed Ms Daunabuna to supervise the secret ballot.

"The minister needs to understand the situation of what is really happening in ATS (Fiji) Ltd. We, the workers have been dealing in good faith for the past 11 years now," he said.

"The settlement agreement reached on August 25 in the mediation service between the two parties (this association and the management team) has been dishonored by the management team of ATS as soon as they returned to office and he says for us to continue to deal with each in good faith.

and said any strike action by FASA members within ATS would be deemed unlawful"

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.