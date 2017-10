/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tanoa International Hotel staff members celebrate Diwali. Picture: REINAL CHAND

CAPTURING the true spirit of Diwali, the Tanoa Hotel Group yesterday gave about 450 staff members an assortment of confectionery as part of Diwali celebrations.

Tanoa Hotel Group area general manager Narend Kumar said Diwali was a festival celebrated every year within the hotel chain.

"It is very significant and sacred for the people of the Hindu religion," he said.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.