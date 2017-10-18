Fiji Time: 10:18 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Claimant cries foul over title

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

THE Native Lands and Fisheries Commission has issued a public notice inviting members of the public to discuss and hear evidence on who is the rightful holder of the Tui Nadi title.

The notice issued on Monday indicated the meeting will be held over two days from November 16 and 17 at Narewa Village.

Last month, Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci was installed as the Tui Nadi through a church service, the event a stark deviation from the traditional ceremonies usually held to celebrate the installation of a paramount chief.

In an interview yesterday, Ratu Vuniyani said he welcomed the hearing in November.

"I have not heard of it yet but I will not object to it. People have the right to express their opinion and they need to come forth with evidence to support their claims," he said.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








