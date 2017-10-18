Boost to environmental sustainability

/ Front page / News

AIRPORTS Fiji Ltd has become the newest corporate sponsor for the Mamanuca Environment Society.

MES projects manager Marica Vakacola said their contribution would assist the organisation in its continuing work in managing resources and implementing adaptive measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

"Our primary objective is to promote and encourage sound environmental management practices," she said.

The MES works towards Sustainable Development Goal 13-15 which urges action to combat climate change and its impact, conserve and sustainably use the oceans and to conserve and restore the use of terrestrial ecosystem.

"There is still a great need for collaboration towards raising awareness with Government, commercial and local community stakeholders and visitors to underscore the importance of promoting best management practices for natural resources," said Ms Vakacola.

