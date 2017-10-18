'Vital' canteen inspections

/ Front page / News

CONSISTENT and vital inspection has been conducted in school and hospital canteens to ensure availability of healthy foods.

Health inspectors have visited school canteens, checking on types of foods sold and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has also targeted hospital canteens.

"The ministries of health and education have signed a school health policy which covers 900 schools in the country," non-communicable diseases national adviser Doctor Isimeli Tukana said .

"This policy allows us to check on the types of foods sold in schools and there is a project officer with the Ministry of Education to follow up with schools.

