Police celebrate festival

+ Enlarge this image Police at the northern headquarters enjoy Indian sweets to celebrate Diwali during a morning tea in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

DONNING their best traditional attire, police officers who were Fijians of Indian descent in Labasa celebrated Diwali yesterday.

Special delicacies were also prepared by personnel for their counterparts who would be working on the eve of Diwali while they took time off to celebrate the festival with their families.

The Diwali morning tea was headed by the deputy divisional police commander northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Peni Moi.

Officiating at the celebrations, Pundit Suresh Sharma reminded police officers that the meaning of Diwali was deeply rooted in the renewal of the past, righting the wrong and enlightening the soul to free it from the bonds of darkness.

Mr Sharma said most of the time people failed to move forward because they chose to be trapped in their past.

"As a country, we need to renew ourselves and our mind and our hearts in order to move forward as a nation," he said.

