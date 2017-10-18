Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Program serves 12,121

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

AS many as 12,121 people in 575 communities around the country were served through the United Nations Development Programme's Rights Empowerment and Cohesion (REACH) for rural and urban Fijians initiative.

REACH project co-ordinator Salesi Savu said in the first three weeks of their services in the North, they served 3011 people.

Mr Savu said the objective of the project was to promote peace, social cohesion and inclusiveness through awareness of rights, access to services, provision of legal advice and institutional capacity building in Fiji.

"With this target, the program has a bus currently transporting government department personnel to remote rural areas where they are providing services to people," he said.

"What we intend to do is raise awareness about the services available to the people through the departments and get these services to their doorsteps.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








