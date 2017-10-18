Chute wins global award

/ Front page / News

LABASA community worker Adi Vasulevu Merewalesi Chute has been awarded an international award by the Women's World Summit Foundation.

Adi Vasu, as she is commonly known, is a well-known community worker with Transcend Oceania and femLINKpacific who had established income generating projects for women in rural areas of Macuata.

According to the foundation, Adi Vasu was awarded under the category of Women's Creativity in Rural Life.

The foundation described her as a woman of strength who had stood up for women's needs by assisting with development projects.

"With great creativity and innovativeness, she has helped multicultural women's groups develop women-led income generation projects in very rural, remote and poor communities," the foundation said on its website.

"She creatively blends peace building and economic empowerment for rural women and helps women through action research to analyse and understand their situations of poverty and injustice.

