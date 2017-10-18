FTUC to stage protest march

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Trade Unions Congress is holding a march this weekend to protest against Government's decisions on workers' contracts, the new minimum wage and workers' rights to take industrial actions.

FTUC general secretary Felix Anthony said workers' unions were very concerned about some of the decisions made by Government over the past few weeks.

He said there were five main reasons for the protest march.

"The purpose of the march is to protest against Government's decision to impose fixed term individual contracts for civil servants, teachers, nurses and for workers in other Government owned entities," he said.

"We are also protesting against Government's decision to impose a $2.68 wage for workers. Our demand remains $4 an hour.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.