Fiji Time: 10:18 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Not so sweet Diwali — NFP

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

THE National Federation Party claims more than 70 per cent of canegrowers and their families will have a bleak Diwali.

This after deductions by the Fiji Sugar Corporation for commodities and loans left some farmers with no income in the fourth and final cane payment for 2016.

Yesterday, The Fiji Times received several account statements from growers who received as little as 32 cents.

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said farmers needed to raise their concerns with the FSC.

"The payment was announced by the Government and we issued a directive that only 50 per cent would be deducted for FSC debt and not more," Mr Karan said.

"Those with concerns should contact FSC directly and they can assist them in the matter."

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said growers with high debts at financial institutions were likely to receive lower income levels.

"Each grower debt scenario is unique to each grower," he said. Growers with low tonnage and high debts with financial institutions will receive low income levels.

"FSC has no control over grower debts. If the grower is currently with a significant debt, that will have a direct impact on their cash on hand. There are numerous other growers who have manageable debt levels and will enjoy good incomes this season."

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad claimed this showed that Government's top-up of $9.15 was a sham.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Not so sweet Diwali — NFP
  2. $5 wage rate
  3. Claimant cries foul over title
  4. Players test positive
  5. No arms yet
  6. Fiji man jailed to life for wife's death
  7. FTUC to stage protest march
  8. PM urges delegates to think of the future
  9. Chute wins global award
  10. 'Vital' canteen inspections

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Fijian overstayers Thursday (12 Oct)