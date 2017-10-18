Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A group of colleagues were travelling from Labasa on a plane after completing a mission.

One of the five was not too comfortable with his seat so he decided to find another.

Little did this poor gentleman know, one of the senior cabin crew had her eyes on him as he went up a few rows ahead to occupy an empty seat.

As soon as he sat, the flight attendant kindly walked up to him and said: "Ssh! This is not the bus, go back to your seat!"

His colleagues watched in amusement as he slowly made his way back to his assigned seat.

Cala tale brother!