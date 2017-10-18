Call to work together

/ Front page / News

THE United Nations says it will take the concerted effort of every individual to reduce the impact of climate change.

UN's deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed, while speaking to delegates at the Pre-COP event in Nadi yesterday, called on everyone to work together.

Ms Mohammed said there was a need to implement and expand national climate actions as an integrated component of national development strategies, and to mobilise and better target domestic resources towards climate-resilient development objectives.

"For richer governments, they emphasise the obligation to provide the financial and technological support that less wealthy countries need to meet their climate goals," he said.

"For the finance and investment community, they underscore the urgency of ensuring both, innovation in financial rules as well as increasing the pace of financial flows into sustainable investments.

"For businesses, cities, states and regions, extreme weather events are highlighting the imperative to align their plans and actions with the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

