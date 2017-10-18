PM urges delegates to think of the future

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama puts pen to paper after the agreement with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. Picture: SIKELI QOUNADOVU

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama urged world delegates gathered at Pre-COP yesterday to think of the future when it comes to decision making.

Mr Bainimarama, who is the incoming president of the 23rd Conference of Parties, said everyone would be judged tomorrow of the decision they make today.

"The future generations will rightly judge us on what we did about all of this. We must rise to the challenge. We must commit ourselves to solving this problem," he said.

"Fortunately there is not only hope that we can find and implement solutions to climate change but there is opportunity to create better lives for our citizens once we make the hard decisions that need to be made."

Mr Bainimarama re-emphasised the need to invest more on clean energy.

