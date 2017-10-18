Fiji Time: 10:18 PM on Wednesday 18 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM urges delegates to think of the future

Sikeli Qounadovu
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama urged world delegates gathered at Pre-COP yesterday to think of the future when it comes to decision making.

Mr Bainimarama, who is the incoming president of the 23rd Conference of Parties, said everyone would be judged tomorrow of the decision they make today.

"The future generations will rightly judge us on what we did about all of this. We must rise to the challenge. We must commit ourselves to solving this problem," he said.

"Fortunately there is not only hope that we can find and implement solutions to climate change but there is opportunity to create better lives for our citizens once we make the hard decisions that need to be made."

Mr Bainimarama re-emphasised the need to invest more on clean energy.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Not so sweet Diwali — NFP
  2. $5 wage rate
  3. Claimant cries foul over title
  4. Players test positive
  5. No arms yet
  6. Fiji man jailed to life for wife's death
  7. FTUC to stage protest march
  8. PM urges delegates to think of the future
  9. Chute wins global award
  10. 'Vital' canteen inspections

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Fijian overstayers Thursday (12 Oct)