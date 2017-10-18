No arms yet

/ Front page / News

POLICE Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho does not intend to arm police officers.

He said this was because it was a government policy.

"That is a government decision and I don't have any plans of arming the police," Brig- Gen Qiliho said. He also confirmed that the Fiji Police Force has not shifted its policing responsibility to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

In an interview with this newspaper, he clarified that police only worked with the military in incidents where weapons were used because the police force was an unarmed institution. Brig-Gen Qiliho said it would be suicidal for him as police chief to deploy his officers during such situations.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces commander had earlier told an overseas media that a taskforce was being formed where the military would provide a quick response to robberies and other crimes.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said a "taskforce" was a military term used for a task or a team that was set up for a certain task.

"In this case it is when guns are used in criminal activities because we are unarmed that is why we need a certain taskforce from the military to assist the police," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"The Police is still in the lead role. We haven't handed over the policing responsibility to them and it's only when we are dealing with people carrying guns that we'll need to engage the military," he said.

