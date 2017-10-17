Army Bears win over Police Sharks

Update: 7:18PM REPUBLIC of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto viewed the Army Bears 20-18 win over the Police Sharks as a good start for them leading up to the grand finale this Friday.
It was an all-out battle between the two disciplined forces
as neither side refusing to give way.
But the Sharks� failure to finish off impressive moves and
giving away soft penalties cost them the game.
They managed to run in three tries - Ulaiasi Radrovi with a
double and a last minute try to Lasaro Turagadrau.
Army also scored three tries to Ilikena Niumataiwalu,
Peniasi Vatuorooro and Marika Tagicakibau.