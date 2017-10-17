Ministry assists youth entrepreneur

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana hands over welding equipment to a youth applicant. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:14PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports continues to recognise and assist young people who are determined to move forward and grow in life

The Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana made the comment while handing over welding equipment to a youth applicant at the Ministry of Youth and Sports' headquarters today.

Mr Delana acknowledged the efforts made by Inoke Buadromo in setting up his own welding business.

"This equipment is to enhance your business performance capabilities and assist you in growing your business," Mr Delana said.

Meanwhile the 29-year-old who was delighted to receive the equipment thanked the Ministry for providing the much needed assistance.

"I have just established a welding business and am in need of welding equipment. I am honoured to receive this assistance as it will boost my career, and I aim to become successful in the near future and contribute towards the productivity of our country," Mr Buadromo said.