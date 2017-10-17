Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry assists youth entrepreneur

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Update: 5:14PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports continues to recognise and assist young people who are determined to move forward and grow in life

The Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana made the comment while handing over welding equipment to a youth applicant at the Ministry of Youth and Sports' headquarters today.   

Mr Delana acknowledged the efforts made by Inoke Buadromo in setting up his own welding business. 

 "This equipment is to enhance your business performance capabilities and assist you in growing your business," Mr Delana said.

Meanwhile the 29-year-old who was delighted to receive the equipment thanked the Ministry for providing the much needed assistance. 

"I have just established a welding business and am in need of welding equipment. I am honoured to receive this assistance as it will boost my career, and I aim to become successful in the near future and contribute towards the productivity of our country," Mr Buadromo said. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.274453.2744
GBP 0.37320.3652
EUR 0.42070.4087
NZD 0.69850.6655
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49810.4811

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead
  2. Faith, a true survivor against all odds
  3. 11 vye for Miss Fiji crown
  4. Bati visits Ra villages
  5. Fiji Airways to ground aircraft until cleared to fly
  6. 'Let's bring it to life'
  7. Full force for polls
  8. NCDs' shocking stats
  9. Health audit
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  4. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Fijian overstayers Thursday (12 Oct)