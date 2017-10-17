Ministry assists youth entrepreneur

Update: 5:14PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports continues to recognise and assist young people who are determined to move forward and grow in life
The Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana
made the comment while handing over welding equipment to a youth applicant at
the Ministry of Youth and Sports' headquarters today.
Mr Delana acknowledged the efforts made by Inoke
Buadromo in setting up his own welding business.
"This equipment
is to enhance your business performance capabilities and assist you in growing
your business," Mr Delana said.
Meanwhile the 29-year-old who was delighted to
receive the equipment thanked the Ministry for providing the much needed
assistance.
"I have just established a welding business and am in
need of welding equipment. I am honoured to receive this assistance as it will
boost my career, and I aim to become successful in the near future and
contribute towards the productivity of our country," Mr Buadromo said.