Update: 5:09PM A 57-YEAR-MAN was convicted of murdering his wife by the High Court in Suva today.

This was after High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo concurred with the unanimous guilty opinion of the assessors of the trial.

Mohammed Yasin had confessed stabbing his wife in 2014 in self-defense at Wailailai in Ba after having suspicion that she was having an affair while they were separated.

Justice Temo will deliver his sentence tomorrow.