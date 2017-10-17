Shaw is Australia Fiji Business Council new president

Update: 5:01PM AIRPORTS Fiji Limited board member Geoffrey Shaw has been elected the president of the Australia Fiji Business Council.
A statement announcing the appointment said Mr
Shaw was selected during the Council�s 31st Annual General
Meeting held in Sydney, Australia, on
October 13.
Following his appointment, Mr Shaw said he was
honoured to take up the role as he believed that the Council played a very
important role in the historic and strong bilateral business relationship
between Fiji and Australia.
Mr Shaw�s experience in Fiji has extended to his
ownership in overseeing and developing various projects and initiatives.
These include the purchase and re-development of
Castaway Island, Fiji and the concept and development of the Outrigger Fiji
Beach Resort.