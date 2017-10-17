Shaw is Australia Fiji Business Council new president

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:01PM AIRPORTS Fiji Limited board member Geoffrey Shaw has been elected the president of the Australia Fiji Business Council.

A statement announcing the appointment said Mr Shaw was selected during the Council�s 31st Annual General Meeting held in Sydney, Australia, on October 13.

Following his appointment, Mr Shaw said he was honoured to take up the role as he believed that the Council played a very important role in the historic and strong bilateral business relationship between Fiji and Australia.

Mr Shaw�s experience in Fiji has extended to his ownership in overseeing and developing various projects and initiatives.

These include the purchase and re-development of Castaway Island, Fiji and the concept and development of the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort.