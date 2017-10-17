Pre COP23: Iniative to bring renewable energy to rural areas

Update: 4:26PM THE Fijian Government has entered into a milestone agreement which will see the provision of clean energy in rural communities.
Through
the support of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and together with the Sunergise
(Fiji) Limited, the Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network (FLMMA) and the
Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA), the new initiative will bring renewable
energy to eligible rural communities across the country.
Fiji's
Attorney General Aiyaz Saiyad-Khaiyum said a new Fiji Rural Electrification
Fund will bring solar power to communities with no electricity or that rely on
pollution-emitting diesel generators.
"This
innovative financing program will provide clean energy to communities at the
same or a lower price than diesel generators, which rely on a supply chain that
is easily disrupted by extreme weather events. We are keen to continue our work
alongside the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and urge this fund be established on
the basis of sustainability, so we can attract more private sector investments,
foundation contributions and benefits for ordinary Fijians."
LDF
will provide a grant as seed funding to electrify the villages of Vio and
Nacula, the first two communities taking part in the pilot phase of the
program. LDF will then help mobilise funding for additional communities. Once a
sufficient number of communities are operational, the revenues from the
electricity sales will be used to finance further communities, creating a
self-funding system that will expand the program throughout rural Fiji.