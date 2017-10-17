Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pre COP23: Iniative to bring renewable energy to rural areas

SIKELI QOUNADOVU
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Update: 4:26PM THE Fijian Government has entered into a milestone agreement which will see the provision of clean energy in rural communities.

Through the support of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and together with the Sunergise (Fiji) Limited, the Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network (FLMMA) and the Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA), the new initiative will bring renewable energy to eligible rural communities across the country. 

Fiji's Attorney General Aiyaz Saiyad-Khaiyum said a new Fiji Rural Electrification Fund will bring solar power to communities with no electricity or that rely on pollution-emitting diesel generators.

"This innovative financing program will provide clean energy to communities at the same or a lower price than diesel generators, which rely on a supply chain that is easily disrupted by extreme weather events. We are keen to continue our work alongside the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and urge this fund be established on the basis of sustainability, so we can attract more private sector investments, foundation contributions and benefits for ordinary Fijians."

LDF will provide a grant as seed funding to electrify the villages of Vio and Nacula, the first two communities taking part in the pilot phase of the program. LDF will then help mobilise funding for additional communities. Once a sufficient number of communities are operational, the revenues from the electricity sales will be used to finance further communities, creating a self-funding system that will expand the program throughout rural Fiji.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.274453.2744
GBP 0.37320.3652
EUR 0.42070.4087
NZD 0.69850.6655
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49810.4811

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead
  2. Faith, a true survivor against all odds
  3. 11 vye for Miss Fiji crown
  4. Bati visits Ra villages
  5. Fiji Airways to ground aircraft until cleared to fly
  6. 'Let's bring it to life'
  7. Full force for polls
  8. NCDs' shocking stats
  9. Health audit
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  4. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Fijian overstayers Thursday (12 Oct)