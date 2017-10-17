Pre COP23: Iniative to bring renewable energy to rural areas

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama looks on as Gregory Lopez of the Leonardo DiCarprio Foundation signs the agreement. Picture: SIKELI QOUNADOVU

Update: 4:26PM THE Fijian Government has entered into a milestone agreement which will see the provision of clean energy in rural communities.

Through the support of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and together with the Sunergise (Fiji) Limited, the Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network (FLMMA) and the Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA), the new initiative will bring renewable energy to eligible rural communities across the country.

Fiji's Attorney General Aiyaz Saiyad-Khaiyum said a new Fiji Rural Electrification Fund will bring solar power to communities with no electricity or that rely on pollution-emitting diesel generators.

"This innovative financing program will provide clean energy to communities at the same or a lower price than diesel generators, which rely on a supply chain that is easily disrupted by extreme weather events. We are keen to continue our work alongside the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and urge this fund be established on the basis of sustainability, so we can attract more private sector investments, foundation contributions and benefits for ordinary Fijians."

LDF will provide a grant as seed funding to electrify the villages of Vio and Nacula, the first two communities taking part in the pilot phase of the program. LDF will then help mobilise funding for additional communities. Once a sufficient number of communities are operational, the revenues from the electricity sales will be used to finance further communities, creating a self-funding system that will expand the program throughout rural Fiji.