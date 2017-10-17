REACH project reach out to Northern provinces

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:22PM THE Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion (REACH) for rural and urban Fijians spearheaded by the United Nations is to promote peace building, social cohesion and inclusiveness through awareness of rights, access to services, provision of legal advice and institutional capacity building in Fiji.

UNDP�s REACH project coordinator Salesi Savu said the REACH project is linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the empowerment of women and girls (SDG5) and the promotion of a peaceful and inclusive society for sustainable development, provision of access to justice for all and building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions (SDG16).

Mr Savu said they were currently reaching out to rural areas with stakeholders from Government departments taking down their services to people at the grassroots.

The team has been implementing the REACH project in the three provinces of Bua, Macuata and Cakaudrove for the last five months.