REACH project reach out to Northern provinces

Update: 4:22PM THE Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion (REACH) for rural and urban Fijians spearheaded by the United Nations is to promote peace building, social cohesion and inclusiveness through awareness of rights, access to services, provision of legal advice and institutional capacity building in Fiji.
UNDP�s REACH project coordinator
Salesi Savu said the REACH project is linked to the Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) through the empowerment of women and girls (SDG5) and the
promotion of a peaceful and inclusive society for sustainable development, provision of
access to justice for all and building effective, accountable and inclusive
institutions (SDG16).
Mr Savu said they were currently reaching out to rural
areas with stakeholders from Government departments taking down their services
to people at the grassroots.
The team has been
implementing the REACH project in the three provinces of Bua, Macuata and
Cakaudrove for the last five months.