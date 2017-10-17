Pre COP23: Need for blended climate finance

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:37PM THERE is a challenge to develop insurance products for the Pacific region which are climate responsive but which are still profitable enough for private sector to take ownership.

This was one of the strong messages which came out of a panel discussion on climate finance and risk management yesterday at the PreCOP23 meetings in Nadi.

On the panel was the Minister for Economy and responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Howard Bamsey (CEO Green Climate Fund), Katerina Kimmorley (Clean Energy Finance Corporation) and Dipak Dasgupta a founding board member of the Green Climate Fund.

Mr Khaiyum told heads of delegations and civil society representatives listening at the panel discussion that there was need a get into more discussions about insurance.

"How do we develop these insurance products but on a sustainable basis so we can attract private sectors," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"We need to be able to get into space where we have private sector involvement and our challenge is to be able to develop products that makes it attractive for private sector."