Northern police celebrate Diwali

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Update: 3:24PM POLICE personnel and their families in the North were reminded to focus on the deeper meaning of Diwali.

Speaking during a Diwali morning tea at the police headquarters in Labasa this morning, Pundit Suresh Sharma reminded officers of the meaning of Diwali which was deeply rooted in the renewal of past, righting the wrong and enlightening the soul to free it from the bonds of darkness.

Mr Sharma said most of the times people failed to move forward because they chose to be trapped in their past.








