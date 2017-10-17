Northern police celebrate Diwali

Update: 3:24PM POLICE personnel and their families in the North were reminded to focus on the deeper meaning of Diwali.
Speaking
during a Diwali morning tea at the police headquarters in Labasa this morning,
Pundit Suresh Sharma reminded officers of the meaning of
Diwali which was deeply rooted in the renewal of past, righting the wrong and
enlightening the soul to free it from the bonds of darkness.
Mr Sharma said
most of the times people failed to move forward because they chose to be
trapped in their past.