RAKA 7s tourney attracts local clubs

Update: 3:20PM THE RAKA 7s tournament is gaining a lot of interest from the local 7s clubs in the country.

The tournament until today has confirmed 34 teams for the competition next month in Suva.

The competition will be played from November 24-25 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Confirmed teams so far:

Naselesele Rugby Team (Taveuni), Cross of Victory Taveuni (Taveuni), Raiwaqa, Daveta Development (Sigatoka), McDonalds Saunaka (Nadi), BLK (Lautoka), Vomo Island Resort (Yasawa), Red Diamond (Suva), Army Green (Suva), First Landing Cavillers (Nadi), Silver Water Babarian (Kadavu), Raralevu Nabuavaju (Cuvu), Tacirua Rugby (Suva), Roko Sports Nakavu (Nadi), Peace Rugger Sorokoba (Nadi), Marist Rugby Club (Suva), Yawasa (Pacific Island Air Yasawa), UBB Natabua (Lautoka), Golden Eagle Waya Steelers (Yasawa), Veivatuloa Namosi, Fiji Bitter Nawaka (Nadi), Newtown Rugby Club (Newtown), Newborn Waibasaga (Naitasiri), Naimataga Young Brothers Rugby Club (Veisari), West Coast Drifters (Suva), Nakaiolo Brothers - Kadavu Nabualevu, Kadavu Islanders Rugby Club (Solomon Islands), Naqau Brothers (Tailevu/Rewa), Vunivaivai Rugby Club (Nakelo), Bumblebee Duavata Young Boys (Ovalau), Duvata Bluez (Tailevu), Police White (Suva), Police Blue (Suva)