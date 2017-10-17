RAKA 7s tourney attracts local clubs

Update: 3:20PM THE RAKA 7s tournament is gaining a lot of interest from the local 7s clubs in the country.
The
tournament until today has confirmed 34 teams for the competition next month in
Suva.
The
competition will be played from November 24-25 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Confirmed
teams so far:
Naselesele Rugby
Team (Taveuni), Cross of Victory Taveuni (Taveuni),
Raiwaqa, Daveta
Development (Sigatoka), McDonalds Saunaka (Nadi),
BLK (Lautoka),
Vomo Island Resort (Yasawa), Red Diamond (Suva), Army Green
(Suva), First Landing Cavillers (Nadi), Silver Water Babarian (Kadavu), Raralevu Nabuavaju
(Cuvu), Tacirua
Rugby (Suva), Roko Sports Nakavu (Nadi),
Peace Rugger Sorokoba (Nadi), Marist
Rugby Club (Suva), Yawasa (Pacific
Island Air Yasawa), UBB Natabua
(Lautoka), Golden Eagle Waya Steelers
(Yasawa), Veivatuloa
Namosi, Fiji Bitter Nawaka (Nadi),
Newtown Rugby Club (Newtown), Newborn Waibasaga (Naitasiri), Naimataga Young Brothers Rugby Club (Veisari), West Coast Drifters (Suva), Nakaiolo Brothers - Kadavu Nabualevu, Kadavu Islanders Rugby Club (Solomon Islands),
Naqau Brothers (Tailevu/Rewa), Vunivaivai Rugby Club (Nakelo), Bumblebee Duavata
Young Boys (Ovalau), Duvata Bluez
(Tailevu), Police White (Suva), Police
Blue (Suva)