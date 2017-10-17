Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Change energy sector approach

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Update: 3:11PM FOR renewable energy to advance in Pacific communities, there is a need for a change of approach in the sector.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) said energy work needed to take a bottoms up approach as well as the top down method it was taking now.

Speaking at the Pacific Climate Action partners consultations earlier today,  Katerina Syngellakis of the GGGI said

"A lot has been done in terms of policies and strategies but for energy efficiency in the rural area and rural development where it plays an important role, there needs to be more awareness raising and working with communities and making sure they know the options," Ms Syngellakis said.








