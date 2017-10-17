Fiji Time: 9:27 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Men convicted of robbing the late Ratu Mara's home handed suspended sentence

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Update: 3:03PM FIVE men who were convicted of breaking in and stealing from the residence of the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara at Tubou village in Lakeba earlier this year were each handed a suspended sentence by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

James Kacilala 23, Josua Gaunavinaka 20, Akapusi Qera 18, Waisea Kaisuva 18 and Tevita Lagiloaloa were handed down their sentence by the Chief Magistrate, Usaia Ratuvili.

The court heard that in February this year the five broke into the house and stole alcohol worth $1700.

Mr Ratuvili told the convicted persons that their actions were disrespectful and requires a sentence of imprisonment as any other sentence would not be appropriate.

However he suspended their sentences saying they were young offenders cooperated with police and had entered early guilty pleas.

The five are not to reoffend within two years otherwise they will have to serve their sentences in prison.








