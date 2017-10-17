Pre COP23: Delegates reminded of climate change impacts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Delegates at the Pre-COP meeting. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:16PM HEADS of States, Ministers and delegates at the Pre-COP meeting in Denarau, Nadi were this morning reminded of the impacts caused by climate change.

While opening the meeting Prime Minister and incoming COP23 President Voreqe Bainimarama stressed that climate change crisis can no longer be ignored as it is happening around the world whether it is fires in California, Portugal and Spain or flooding in Nigeria, India and Bangladesh.

Mr Bainimarama also called on those present to rise to the challenge and commit themselves to solving problems cause by climate change.

More than 300 delegates from 68 countries are attending the Pre-COP meeting.