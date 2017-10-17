Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rewa festival launched

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Update: 1:57PM THE Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa today launched the Rewa Festival at Lomanikoro in Rewa.

The festival's website, Facebook and Instagram page was also launched by Ro Teimumu.

The Rewa festival which was created to help achieve development goals with the help of its newly established NGO Rewa Care is an initiative by the Vanua of Rewa and the chiefs of the nine districts.

The festival will be held at Syria Park in Nausori from November 2 to 4 and will prominently feature a bilibili race.

It was created to help achieve development goals with the help of its newly established Non-Government Organisation Rewa Care.

There is an estimated audience of about 40,000 people expected at the three-day event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.274453.2744
GBP 0.37320.3652
EUR 0.42070.4087
NZD 0.69850.6655
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49810.4811

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead
  2. Faith, a true survivor against all odds
  3. 11 vye for Miss Fiji crown
  4. Bati visits Ra villages
  5. Fiji Airways to ground aircraft until cleared to fly
  6. 'Let's bring it to life'
  7. Full force for polls
  8. NCDs' shocking stats
  9. Health audit
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  4. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Fijian overstayers Thursday (12 Oct)