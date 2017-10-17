Rewa festival launched

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa at the launch today at Lomanikoro in Rewa. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 1:57PM THE Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa today launched the Rewa Festival at Lomanikoro in Rewa.

The festival's website, Facebook and Instagram page was also launched by Ro Teimumu.

The Rewa festival which was created to help achieve development goals with the help of its newly established NGO Rewa Care is an initiative by the Vanua of Rewa and the chiefs of the nine districts.

The festival will be held at Syria Park in Nausori from November 2 to 4 and will prominently feature a bilibili race.

There is an estimated audience of about 40,000 people expected at the three-day event.