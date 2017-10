/ Front page / News

Update: 1:37PM THE Fiji Police Force's ANZ Ratu Sukuna campaign was boosted with a sponsorship of $10,000 by Datec Fiji.

Datec Fiji Head of Sales and Marketing Sandeep Kumar said it was an honor for his team to assist the Police team during this year's annual event.

Fiji Police Force, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sakeo Raikaci said the Police will do their best to defend the title.

The Sukuna Bowl has been a Military and Police tradition since 1957.