State lawyers undergo trial advocacy training

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Update: 12:49PM A FOURTH three-day trial Advocacy Training Course was completed last month by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in its continued commitment to raise the standards of criminal trial advocacy in Fiji.

The course which was conducted from September 15-17, 2017 was also to further hone the skills of ODPP State Counsel in prosecuting cases.

Two International    Advocacy    Training    Council    (IATC)    accredited advocacy teachers, Giles Surman  from  Hong  Kong  and  Deputy  Public Prosecutor for the Securities Commission, Malaysia, Roz Mawar Rozain conducted the advocacy training which was based on the Hampel Method.








