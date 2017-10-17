State lawyers undergo trial advocacy training

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Course facilitators (sitting L-R) Giles Surman and Roz Mawar Rozain with ODPP State Counsels (L-R): Swastika Sharma, Pauline Madanavosa, Amelia Vavadakua, Sekonaia Vodokisolomone, Taitusi Tuenuku, Timoci Qalinauci and Saini Naibe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:49PM A FOURTH three-day trial Advocacy Training Course was completed last month by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in its continued commitment to raise the standards of criminal trial advocacy in Fiji.

The course which was conducted from September 15-17, 2017 was also to further hone the skills of ODPP State Counsel in prosecuting cases.

Two International Advocacy Training Council (IATC) accredited advocacy teachers, Giles Surman from Hong Kong and Deputy Public Prosecutor for the Securities Commission, Malaysia, Roz Mawar Rozain conducted the advocacy training which was based on the Hampel Method.