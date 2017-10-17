State lawyers undergo trial advocacy training

Update: 12:49PM A FOURTH three-day trial Advocacy Training Course was completed last month by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in its continued commitment to raise the standards of criminal trial advocacy in Fiji.
The course which was conducted from September 15-17, 2017
was also to further hone the skills of ODPP State Counsel in prosecuting cases.
Two International
Advocacy Training Council
(IATC) accredited advocacy teachers,
Giles Surman from Hong
Kong and Deputy
Public Prosecutor for the Securities Commission, Malaysia, Roz Mawar
Rozain conducted the advocacy training which was based on the Hampel Method.