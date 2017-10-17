Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Pre COP23: UN has faith in Fiji

SIKELI QOUNADOVU
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Update: 12:15PM FOR the first time in its more than 20 year history the Conference of Parties will be presided by a small-island developing state, Fiji and the United Nations has faith in the Fijian Government that it will deliver.

Amina Mohamed the UN Deputy Secretary General said the small island developing states are the ones facing the full brunt of the impact of climate change and it is only fair that their voices are heard and assume leadership roles in the effort to reducing the impact of climate change. 

"Despite having long been on the front line of the fight against climate change.

"Small Islands are among the first and worst affected by the climate peril. 

"Their vulnerability to recurrent, more frequent and more intense extreme weather events has continue to mount. 

"It was the collective advocacy and ambition of the small islands that helped to drive the ambition of the Paris Agreement and its swift ratification, and is continuing to push us towards keeping global temperature rise as close to 1.5 degrees as possible."

"For the United Nations, these events also underline the need to press forward, in line with the mandate from Member States, on the UN Secretary-General?s reforms to re-position the UN Development System to better support countries to achieve their commitments under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk reduction, all landmark agreements reached in 2015."








