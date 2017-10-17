Pre COP23: COP presidency not an easy task

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:58AM The COP 22 Presidency has advised the Fijan Government that assuming the position of COP Presidency will not be an easy task but has full confidence that Fiji will be able to rise to the task.

COP 22 President and Moroccan Salaheddine Mezoua while speaking to delegates at Day 1 of the Pre-COP event said the he has seen the efforts of the Fiji government and its people and knows Fiji will be able to perform the task required.

"Partnership is a critical factor and we must be in the dynamic of win win.

"We are committed and we must try to bring concrete solutions."

"I trust the leadership of Fiji and to the Prime Minister I would like to thank him as well."

The event continues today at the Sheraton Resort in Denarau.