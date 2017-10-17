Pre COP23: PM receives climate change scroll

Update: 11:48AM A TAPA scroll bearing a plea for action from climate change affected communities in Fiji was yesterday received by the Prime Minister and Incoming COP23 President Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday.
The messages were delivered to Mr Bainimarama during
the Pre-COP23 meeting in Nadi on a Drua (traditional canoe) and will be taken
to Bonn, Germany next month.
The ceremony of the arrival and the handover
connected the people of Fiji to the important work being carried out for COP23,
as well as introduced the visiting delegations to some of the Fijian cultural
ceremonies.