Pre COP23: PM receives climate change scroll

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama receives messages from Fijians from a primary school student. The messages will be taken to the COP23 meeting in Bonn next month. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:48AM A TAPA scroll bearing a plea for action from climate change affected communities in Fiji was yesterday received by the Prime Minister and Incoming COP23 President Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday.

The messages were delivered to Mr Bainimarama during the Pre-COP23 meeting in Nadi on a Drua (traditional canoe) and will be taken to Bonn, Germany next month.

The ceremony of the arrival and the handover connected the people of Fiji to the important work being carried out for COP23, as well as introduced the visiting delegations to some of the Fijian cultural ceremonies.