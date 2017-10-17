Ministry clarifies licence fees

/ Front page / News

FISHERMEN are still paying the normal fisheries access licence fees to fish in traditionally-owned qoliqoli, or fishing grounds.

Ministry of Fisheries permanent secretary Sanaila Naqali clarified that the ministry also had an understanding with fishermen that they would pay back the new fees once it had been formalised.

Mr Naqali said for now, fishermen would continue to use the former fees of $15.

"Currently, we are still processing the new access fees and they are still in its proposal stages," he said.

"The ministry also intends to carry out proper consultations before finalising anything."

Earlier, the then Ministry of Fisheries and Forests permanent secretary Samuela Lagataki had told this newspaper that fishermen were operating freely on the understanding that they would pay the new fees once it was enforced.

However, the long wait for the proposed fees had taken its toll on traditional fishing ground owners who depended on the revenue earned from the licence for traditional obligations.

On Friday, the Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau announced that fishermen would have to pay the amended qoliqoli access fees by next year.

Mr Koroilavesau said the amended fees, which was under public consultation from last year, had been finalised.

"We are working on the final stages of this report before we submit it to the Solicitor-General's office for vetting. Once it is approved by the Solicitor-General, we will then submit it to Cabinet for final approval and gazetting."