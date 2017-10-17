Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry clarifies licence fees

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

FISHERMEN are still paying the normal fisheries access licence fees to fish in traditionally-owned qoliqoli, or fishing grounds.

Ministry of Fisheries permanent secretary Sanaila Naqali clarified that the ministry also had an understanding with fishermen that they would pay back the new fees once it had been formalised.

Mr Naqali said for now, fishermen would continue to use the former fees of $15.

"Currently, we are still processing the new access fees and they are still in its proposal stages," he said.

"The ministry also intends to carry out proper consultations before finalising anything."

Earlier, the then Ministry of Fisheries and Forests permanent secretary Samuela Lagataki had told this newspaper that fishermen were operating freely on the understanding that they would pay the new fees once it was enforced.

However, the long wait for the proposed fees had taken its toll on traditional fishing ground owners who depended on the revenue earned from the licence for traditional obligations.

On Friday, the Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau announced that fishermen would have to pay the amended qoliqoli access fees by next year.

Mr Koroilavesau said the amended fees, which was under public consultation from last year, had been finalised.

"We are working on the final stages of this report before we submit it to the Solicitor-General's office for vetting. Once it is approved by the Solicitor-General, we will then submit it to Cabinet for final approval and gazetting."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.274453.2744
GBP 0.37320.3652
EUR 0.42070.4087
NZD 0.69850.6655
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49810.4811

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead
  2. Faith, a true survivor against all odds
  3. 11 vye for Miss Fiji crown
  4. Bati visits Ra villages
  5. Fiji Airways to ground aircraft until cleared to fly
  6. 'Let's bring it to life'
  7. Full force for polls
  8. NCDs' shocking stats
  9. Health audit
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  4. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Fijian overstayers Thursday (12 Oct)