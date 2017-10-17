Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

New ice plant

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

THERE is good news for people in the district of Udu in Macuata after an announcement by the Divisional Commissioner Northern, Jovesa Vocea, that they had identified land in Wainigadru for their proposed ice plant.

Responding to queries from people within the district regarding the hardships they faced in preserving their marine products, Mr Vocea said the plant was part of their development plans for the district.

Mr Vocea said his office had also received the budget allocation for the construction of the plant. "Government is in the final stages of finalising land issues where the plant will sit," he said.

"Once this has been completed, work will begin straightaway."

Meanwhile, a representative from Udu District, Ulaiasi Radoke, told Mr Vocea that fishermen in the area did not have any means to preserve their fish for the markets in Labasa.

Mr Radoke said fish caught in the district could only be cooked and smoked so that they could be preserved and brought to the markets.

In April this year, senior fisheries officer Kulinio Naivalu revealed that fishermen in the district earned $700,000 within five months from selling fish.

He had said fishermen in the district supplied 23 tonnes of fish to markets in Labasa and Wainikoro.

Mr Naivalu revealed this during the Ministry of Forests tour of Vanuavou Village in the district of Vaturova in Cakaudrove.

He said there was a vast potential in fisheries within the waters of Udu District that needed to be tapped and utilised.








