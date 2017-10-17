311 TB cases recorded

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Mesulame Namedre at Mininstry of Health HQ last week. Picture: RAMA

A TOTAL of 311 cases of tuberculosis were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services last year.

Central TB control officer Dr Mesulame Namedre revealed this at a special media brief on the "Breathe Well" program in Suva last Friday.

"Last year we recorded 312 cases, according to WHO we are only recording about slightly more than 50 per cent of the cases," he said.

The ministry was reaching out to the communities through the "Breathe Well" mobile clinic.

"So majority of our cases are still out in the community. This 'Breathe Well' mobile clinic is like a mini-TB clinic so it comes equipped with spit on testing machines and digital X-ray machine," Dr Namedre said.

He said this would also reduce the burden on the people having to travel from their communities in order to be provided healthcare facilities as such.

"Because some of these areas have limited access to health services, we will take this mobile truck down to the communities to conduct screening and they can get the result at the same time.

"The main reasons are to increase our case detection, just to make sure that we are catching majority of the TB cases in the community, and also to reduce the expenses of the patience. They do not have to travel to the hospital to get tests or even treatment."